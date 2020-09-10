MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning resembles the precedents created by the West with the Salisbury incident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

Navalny fell ill while on a plane and was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk. He was then transferred to a clinic in Berlin. The German government said he was poisoned with a Novichok-type substance. The tests made in Russia did not show any traces of poison.

"When the official representative of the German government says that the request by the Russian prosecutor general's office was sent to the independent justice agency, and there is nothing the government can do, but is, at the same time, demanding that Russia open an investigation, this resembles the precedents that were created by our Western colleagues after the poisoning in Salisbury, when it was a secret and we still have no information, including the information where Russian citizens are, the Skripals," Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov added that the situation was also similar to the one with the Boeing that crashed over eastern Ukraine in 2014, "when the Netherlands was regularly accusing us of unwillingness to cooperate," despite Russia's offers to work together. Russia was being told at the time that the cooperation meant it would have to admit guilt, Lavrov said.

"If the same logic is being applied here with our German and US colleagues, it means they put themselves above the law," Lavrov said.