Lavrov Accuses US of Provoking Iran Into Violating Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The United States is making attempts to provoke Iran into violating the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Our US partners, supported by some of their regional allies, are making clear and overt attempts to provoke Iran.

Americans have said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] is non-binding for them, but at the same time they demand that Iran complies fully with its obligations under the JCPOA. I'll say once again that the JCPOA is a very subtle balance of interests, obligations and compromises, which cannot be taken to pieces," Lavrov said at a briefing after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.