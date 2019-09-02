UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Accuses US Of Provoking Iran Into Violating Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:12 PM

Lavrov Accuses US of Provoking Iran Into Violating Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime

The United States is making attempts to provoke Iran into violating the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The United States is making attempts to provoke Iran into violating the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Our US partners, supported by some of their regional allies, are making clear and overt attempts to provoke Iran.

Americans have said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] is non-binding for them, but at the same time they demand that Iran complies fully with its obligations under the JCPOA. I'll say once again that the JCPOA is a very subtle balance of interests, obligations and compromises, which cannot be taken to pieces," Lavrov said at a briefing after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Same United States

Recent Stories

Taiwan's manufacturer continues to contract in Aug ..

2 minutes ago

Consumers complain undue penalties in bills by Pes ..

2 minutes ago

Overall affairs of policing being improved: IGP Si ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Macron's Initiative on JCPOA to Bring ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik, Mongolia's Montsame Mark 80 Year ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reshuf ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.