Lavrov Accuses West Of Failing To Ensure Necessary Conditions For Syrian Refugees Return

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Lavrov Accuses West of Failing to Ensure Necessary Conditions for Syrian Refugees Return

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused on Monday most Western countries of failing to ensure necessary conditions for Syrian refugees return

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused on Monday most Western countries of failing to ensure necessary conditions for Syrian refugees return.

"The difficulty principally lies in ...

most of the Western countries' lack of attention to creating on the ground necessary conditions for refugees and internally displaced persons return," Lavrov said in his address for students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"In fact, only we, our Indian partners to some extent, and our Chinese partners address this. Meanwhile, the West categorically refuses to contribute to creating conditions for normal life [in Syria], saying it cannot launch such actions until there is some certainty considering the political process," Lavrov noted.

