Lavrov, Acting UN Special Envoy Hold Talks On Libyan Settlement

Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:34 PM

Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and Acting UN Special Envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams have discussed the peace process and ceasefire in the Middle Eastern country during their talks in Moscow, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday

Lavrov received Williams, who is on a working visit to Russia, on Thursday.

"During the conversation, a wide range of issues related to the developments in Libya was discussed in depth. It was noted with satisfaction that the cessation of hostilities has been holding for four months," the ministry said.

The sides agreed on the importance of further UN-led coordinated international efforts to promote intra-Libyan negotiations.

Williams also informed Lavrov about preparations for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia.

The two diplomats also commended the intra-Libyan contacts that took place in September and October in Switzerland's Montreux, Morocco's Bouznika and Egypt's Hurghada, as well as 5+5 Joint Military Commission meetings in Geneva.

Lavrov, in turn, reaffirmed Russia's commitment to continue actively promoting further rapprochement between the Libyan conflicting sides with the ultimate goal of forming unified state bodies in Libya based on the Berlin peace conference's decisions and UN Security Council resolution 2510.

