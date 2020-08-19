Lavrov Admits Belarusian Election Was Not Perfect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The presidential election in Belarus was not perfect but it should not be used to undermine normal dialogue between the government and the society, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The things I have just said do not mean the election was perfect. Of course not. There is plenty of evidence.

Even the Belarusian government admits this, as it tries to maintain dialogue with citizens, with those protesting against what they see as their rights violation," Lavrov said, as aired by the state-owned Russia-1 broadcaster.

"I would just advise everyone to abstain from using the tough situation in Belarus for undermining the normal mutual respect-based dialogue between the authorities and the society," the minister added.