UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Admits Belarusian Election Was Not Perfect

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Lavrov Admits Belarusian Election Was Not Perfect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The presidential election in Belarus was not perfect but it should not be used to undermine normal dialogue between the government and the society, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The things I have just said do not mean the election was perfect. Of course not. There is plenty of evidence.

Even the Belarusian government admits this, as it tries to maintain dialogue with citizens, with those protesting against what they see as their rights violation," Lavrov said, as aired by the state-owned Russia-1 broadcaster.

"I would just advise everyone to abstain from using the tough situation in Belarus for undermining the normal mutual respect-based dialogue between the authorities and the society," the minister added.

Related Topics

Election Russia Belarus From Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC’s ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.49 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.