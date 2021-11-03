UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, African Union Commission Chairman To Meet On November 16- Russian Foreign Ministry

Lavrov, African Union Commission Chairman to Meet on November 16- Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on November 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on November 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

"On November 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the chairman of the African Union Commission who will be paying a working visit to Moscow from November 16-18," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Mahamat will discuss the implementation of the memorandum on cooperation, which was signed in 2019, the spokeswoman added.

"The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the chairman of the African Union Commission plan to discuss further strengthening of the Russian-African Union strategic partnership in supporting peace, maintaining safety, training staff and developing education, science and technologies," Zakharova added.

