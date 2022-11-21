Lavrov Agrees With Bangladeshi Counterpart to Visit Dhaka - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has agreed with his Bangladeshi counterpart, A. K. Abdul Momen, during a phone conversation that he will visit Dhaka, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"(The sides) reached an agreement on the visit of the Russian foreign minister to Bangladesh, the dates of which will be agreed upon later," the ministry said in a statement.