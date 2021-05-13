UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Agrees With Gutteres On Need To Hold Middle East Quartet Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Lavrov Agrees With Gutteres on Need to Hold Middle East Quartet Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he had discussed in detail the middle East problem with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow and said that the most urgent task in the current situation in the region was to convene a "quartet" of international mediators.

According to Lavrov, this is easier to do than to gather in other formats, with a wider number of participants.

"People are dying on both sides, unilateral actions continue, which the UN Security Council and the Quartet of international mediators have repeatedly called to avoid. Today, in my opinion, we have come to a common opinion that the most urgent task is to convene a Quartet of international mediators ” Russia, the United States, the UN, the EU," Lavrov said after talks with the UN chief.

He noted that "we trust the Secretary-General, as the coordinator of the Quartet, to try to organize such a meeting as quickly as possible in his work with the parties."

"We said that it is desirable to hold this meeting at the level of foreign ministers," Lavrov added.

"I hope that the Secretary General with his experience and diplomatic skill will be able to create the necessary conditions for this," he stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia United States Middle East Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

47 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

1 hour ago

Paris Sticks to 'Global Approach' Toward Post-Brex ..

3 minutes ago

Japan to Ban Arrivals From India, Pakistan, Nepal ..

3 minutes ago

Trump-Era Pentagon Chief Defends Military Response ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.