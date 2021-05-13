Lavrov Agrees With Gutteres on Need to Hold Middle East Quartet Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he had discussed in detail the middle East problem with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow and said that the most urgent task in the current situation in the region was to convene a "quartet" of international mediators.

According to Lavrov, this is easier to do than to gather in other formats, with a wider number of participants.

"People are dying on both sides, unilateral actions continue, which the UN Security Council and the Quartet of international mediators have repeatedly called to avoid. Today, in my opinion, we have come to a common opinion that the most urgent task is to convene a Quartet of international mediators ” Russia, the United States, the UN, the EU," Lavrov said after talks with the UN chief.

He noted that "we trust the Secretary-General, as the coordinator of the Quartet, to try to organize such a meeting as quickly as possible in his work with the parties."

"We said that it is desirable to hold this meeting at the level of foreign ministers," Lavrov added.

"I hope that the Secretary General with his experience and diplomatic skill will be able to create the necessary conditions for this," he stressed.