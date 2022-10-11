UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Сalls Russia's Exclusion From Nord Stream Attack Probe 'Double Standards'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the situation with Sweden denying Russia access to the ongoing investigation into the explosions on Nord Stream gas pipelines reveals Western double standards.

"And as for Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, they also do not seem to trust us, because they do not want to let us in on the investigation, although Nord Stream 1 is 51% our property and Nord Stream 2 is entirely the property of Gazprom," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The minister emphasized that Sweden, together with Denmark and Germany, is conducting a preliminary investigation of damage to Russian property while also keeping Russian experts away to hide the truth

"At the same time, there was a report that American experts will participate in the processing of data they receive there.

Here are the double standards," Lavrov noted.

On September 26, a rapid gas pressure drop and leakage were registered on gas pipelines of the Russian-led Nord Stream network that runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. According to Sweden, Germany and Denmark, the incidents could be the result of sabotage. The operator, Nord Stream AG, said it was so far impossible to estimate a time frame for repair work.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has classified the pipeline explosions as acts of international terrorism. Meanwhile, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the government was intending to deny Russia a role in the probe and the identification of those responsible. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the investigation of terrorist attacks can be considered reliable and objective only if Moscow participates in it.

