Lavrov, Amirabdollahian Discuss JCPOA During Phone Conversation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Monday during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The main attention was paid to the current situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the negotiation process that resumed on November 29 in Vienna. The parties reaffirmed their mutual disposition to restore the 'nuclear deal' in its original balanced version, as approved by the UN Security Council. They confirmed that this is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all participants in the comprehensive agreements," the ministry said in a statement.

