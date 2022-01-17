UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Amirabdollahian Discuss JCPOA In Context Of Negotiations In Vienna - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Lavrov, Amirabdollahian Discuss JCPOA in Context of Negotiations in Vienna - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed by phone the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the eighth round of negotiations in Vienna, which resumed at the end of December, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed by phone the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the eighth round of negotiations in Vienna, which resumed at the end of December, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers considered the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the eighth round of negotiations, resumed in Vienna on December 27, 2021, to restore the full implementation of the 'nuclear deal' in its initially balanced configuration, approved by the UN Security Council," the ministry said.

