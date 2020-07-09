- Home
- World
- News
- Lavrov Appoints Deputy UN Envoy Safronkov Special Representative on Middle-East Settlement
Lavrov Appoints Deputy UN Envoy Safronkov Special Representative On Middle-East Settlement
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:55 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appointed Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Vladimir Safronkov his special envoy on the Middle East settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appointed Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Vladimir Safronkov his special envoy on the middle East settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appointed Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Vladimir Safronkov a special representative of the minister on the Middle East settlement," the ministry said.