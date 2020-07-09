Lavrov Appoints Deputy UN Envoy Safronkov Special Representative on Middle-East Settlement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appointed Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Vladimir Safronkov his special envoy on the Middle East settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appointed Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Vladimir Safronkov his special envoy on the middle East settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

