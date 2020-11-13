Lavrov, Armenian Foreign Minister Discuss Karabakh Agreement - Russian Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed implementation of the statement on Karabakh ceasefire, which was signed by leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed implementation of the statement on Karabakh ceasefire, which was signed by leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"The ministers discussed the implementation of the ideas in the statement of the president of Azerbaijan, prime minister of Armenia, and president of Russia, dated November 9. There was particular focus on the complicated humanitarian situation in the region and the challenges this poses," the ministry said after the phone conversation took place.

