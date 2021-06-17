UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Arreaza To Meet On June 22 In Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, will meet in Moscow on June 22 to discuss bilateral relations and coronavirus fight, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On June 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with the foreign minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. He will be paying an official visit to Russia," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, Lavrov and Arreaza will discuss the situation in Venezuela, and bilateral cooperation, primarily the fight against the coronavirus. They will also exchange opinions on pressing issues on the regional and global agenda, and interaction within the United Nations and other international platforms.

