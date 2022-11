(@FahadShabbir)

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov have arrived at a G20 summit meeting, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The summit is being held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16.

US President Joe Biden has not arrived yet.