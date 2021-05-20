UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Arrived In Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:39 AM

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Reykjavik for a meeting of the Arctic Council's foreign ministers

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Reykjavik for a meeting of the Arctic Council's foreign ministers.

In a few hours, as expected, Lavrov's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may take place on the sidelines of the session, the first since Blinken's appointment to this post.

