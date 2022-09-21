Lavrov Arrives at UN Headquarters in New York to Take Part in High-Level Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where he will take part in the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a Sputnik corespondent reports.

Until the last moment, the visit of the Russian delegation was overshadowed by issues with US visas and logistics, due to sanctions on Russia's aviation industry and the West's flight ban on Russian planes.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Lavrov is scheduled to have about 20 meetings with leaders and foreign ministers of a number of states, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On Saturday, the minister will deliver a speech at the General Assembly.