UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Arrives At UN Headquarters In New York To Take Part In High-Level Week

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Lavrov Arrives at UN Headquarters in New York to Take Part in High-Level Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where he will take part in the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a Sputnik corespondent reports.

Until the last moment, the visit of the Russian delegation was overshadowed by issues with US visas and logistics, due to sanctions on Russia's aviation industry and the West's flight ban on Russian planes.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Lavrov is scheduled to have about 20 meetings with leaders and foreign ministers of a number of states, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On Saturday, the minister will deliver a speech at the General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Visit New York Industry

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

49 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.