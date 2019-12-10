Lavrov Arrives At US State Department To Meet With Pompeo
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:28 PM
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived at the US Department of State to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday
The meeting is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.
m. (3:30 p.m. GMT) and will conclude by the two top diplomats holding a joint press briefing.
Lavrov and Pompeo will then head to the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office at 2:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. GMT).