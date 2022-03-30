Lavrov Arrives in China to Attend Bilateral, Ministerial Meetings -Russia Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Chinese district of Tunxi, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Sergey Lavrov has arrived in... Tunxi, where a meeting of foreign ministers in the format of countries neighboring Afghanistan will take place tomorrow.

Today, the day will be devoted to bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Zakharova said Lavrov would make a regional trip after his visit to China, and next week he would hold a series of meetings in Moscow.