UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Arrives In Damascus For Talks With Assad, Muallem

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

Lavrov Arrives in Damascus for Talks With Assad, Muallem

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, the aircraft that he was traveling in landed in the city's international airport

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, the aircraft that he was traveling in landed in the city's international airport.

Lavrov is set to hold talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem during his staying in Damascus.

This is Lavrov's first visit to Syria since February 2012. On Sunday, Syrian media reported that a Russian governmental delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, had arrived in Damascus. Russia's special presidential representative for the middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, was also featured on the photos released by Syrian media.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Russia Damascus Visit Middle East February Sunday Media Airport

Recent Stories

&#039;Salam Beirut&#039; allocates $100,000 to mig ..

4 minutes ago

Libyan Conflict Parties to Convene in Geneva From ..

1 minute ago

Nation remembered iconic writer Ashfaq Ahmad on hi ..

1 minute ago

Possibility runs high for S. Korea's economy to co ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns attack on police officers in Tunisia

34 minutes ago

UAE’s planned city on Mars to get help from NYUA ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.