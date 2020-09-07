Lavrov Arrives in Damascus for Talks With Assad, Muallem

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, the aircraft that he was traveling in landed in the city's international airport

Lavrov is set to hold talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem during his staying in Damascus.

This is Lavrov's first visit to Syria since February 2012. On Sunday, Syrian media reported that a Russian governmental delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, had arrived in Damascus. Russia's special presidential representative for the middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, was also featured on the photos released by Syrian media.