Lavrov Arrives in New York to Take Part in UN General Assembly - Sputnik Correspondent

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York, where he will take part in the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Until the last moment, the visit of the Russian delegation was overshadowed by problems with the issuance of US visas and logistics, which became more complicated after the imposition of sanctions against the Russian aviation industry and the closure by almost all European countries, like the United States, of their airspace for Russian aircraft.

Lavrov, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, is scheduled to have about 20 meetings with leaders and foreign ministers of a number of states, as well as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Lavrov is expected to speak from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.