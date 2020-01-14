UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Arrives In Sri Lanka Starting His Asia Tour

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Sri Lanka, starting his Asia tour, a Sputnik correspondent reported in the early hours of Tuesday.

Lavrov plans to hold talks with Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. They will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Ahead of the visit, the ministry said that Russian-Sri Lankan political dialogue was steadily developing. Most recently the two countries held highest-level talks in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in June 2019, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena met on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

As part of his Asia tour, Lavrov will also visit India and Uzbekistan.

