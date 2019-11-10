YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday evening for a working visit until Monday for talks with the country's president, prime minister and foreign minister.

The visit begins with Lavrov's participation, together with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, in the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the 75th World War II anniversary. The event is held at the National Gallery of Armenia.

Lavrov will discuss bilateral cooperation, including through the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as regional security, namely Nagorno-Karabakh crisis settlement.

"The centuries-old friendship of Russians and Armenians, hardened by severe military tests, remains the key to further strengthening the Russian-Armenian strategic partnership and alliance for the benefit of our citizens in the name of security and stability in the Transcaucasia and in our region as a whole," Lavrov said at the National Gallery.

At the same time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accepted, among the first ones, the invitation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the victory anniversary events on May 9 in Moscow next year.

The top diplomat stressed that Moscow and Yerevan both acknowledged the need to resist attempts to rewrite the history and results of World War II.

On May 9, 1945, people across the Soviet Union celebrated the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. To commemorate this historic event, Russia holds an annual Victory Parade on May 9. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see the march of the country's varied military units and a spectacular air show. Every year, the event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the Russian government.

For next year, attendance has already been confirmed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and more than 16 state leaders.