Lavrov Arrives on a Visit to Kenya

NAIROBI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a working visit to Kenya's capital of Nairobi, where he is scheduled to meet with the country's leadership, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The last time that Lavrov visited Kenya was in 2010.

Lavrov's current visit to Kenya is the Russian foreign minister's fourth trip to the African continent in the past twelve months.

Last July, Lavrov visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo. Six months later, in January, the minister went to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea, and in February he visited Mali, Mauritania and Sudan.