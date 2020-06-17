Lavrov, ASEAN Foreign Ministers to Discuss Joint COVID-19 Response Measures on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will discuss joint coronavirus response measures via a video link on Wednesday.

The discussion will also focus on the strategic partnership between Moscow and ASEAN, the development of joint response measures against the pandemic and minimizing its socioeconomic consequences.

The top diplomats are also expected to discuss cooperation in the fields of security, high-tech and innovative industries, as well as information and communication technologies.

Particular attention will be paid to enhancing the role of ASEAN mechanisms, including the East Asia Summit.

ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States are also members of the ASEAN Regional Forum.