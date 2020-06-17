UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, ASEAN Foreign Ministers To Discuss Joint COVID-19 Response Measures On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Lavrov, ASEAN Foreign Ministers to Discuss Joint COVID-19 Response Measures on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will discuss joint coronavirus response measures via a video link on Wednesday.

The discussion will also focus on the strategic partnership between Moscow and ASEAN, the development of joint response measures against the pandemic and minimizing its socioeconomic consequences.

The top diplomats are also expected to discuss cooperation in the fields of security, high-tech and innovative industries, as well as information and communication technologies.

Particular attention will be paid to enhancing the role of ASEAN mechanisms, including the East Asia Summit.

ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States are also members of the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Related Topics

India Thailand Australia Moscow Russia China Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan South Korea United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam From Top Asia New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

8 hours ago

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.