Lavrov, ASEAN Secretary-General to Hold Talks in Moscow on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi are expected to meet in Moscow on Monday.

Lim is also scheduled to hold talks with ministers of economic development, science and higher education as well as finance during his working visit until Tuesday.

The agenda includes a meeting with the chair of the Eurasian Economic Commission board, as well as the top executives of the largest business companies and a visit to the ASEAN Center at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).