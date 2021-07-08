Lavrov, Asked If Russia Will Send Troops to Afghanistan, Says 'Answer Is Obvious'

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Answering the question whether Russia is going to send troops to Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of the US troops from the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that the answer is obvious.

"Will we send our troops to Afghanistan? I believe that the answer is obvious," Lavrov said, addressing students of the Far Eastern Federal University.