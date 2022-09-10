UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Asks Colleagues To Stop Reminding US About Visas For Russian Delegation To UN GA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Lavrov Asks Colleagues to Stop Reminding US About Visas for Russian Delegation to UN GA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he asked his colleagues not to remind the US that the Russian delegation needs visas to participate in the UN General Assembly, adding that there is still some time left

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he asked his colleagues not to remind the US that the Russian delegation needs visas to participate in the UN General Assembly, adding that there is still some time left.

The UN General Assembly 77th session will open on September 13 at the UN Headquarters in New York with the general debate scheduled to start on September 20. To date, the US has not yet issued visas for the Russian delegation and accompanying journalists.

"There is still time. I told my colleagues that there is no need to remind them any more, the Americans have their obligations, the UN Secretary-General has an obligation to ensure the participation of all delegations in UN events, including, of course, the General Assembly. So we'll see," Lavrov told the Russian Rossiya 1 broadcaster, responding to a question about whether he and the Russian delegation had been given visas to the United States to attend the UN General Assembly.

On September 3, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to emphasize to the US government the timely issuance of visas for the Russian delegates and accompanying journalists who are scheduled to participate in United Nations High Level Week later in September.

On September 6, UN secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the Guterres raised the issue of US delivering visas to Russian delegations to participate in UN events with a number of US senior officials.

This is not the first scandal involving US reluctance to issue visas to Russian officials and diplomats this year: in July, Washington refused to grant a visa to Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Krutskikh. Moscow has repeatedly called on the UN Secretariat to resolve the issue, demanding that the US stop hindering Russian diplomats from taking part in international events.

Related Topics

Assembly Scandal United Nations Moscow Russia Washington New York United States July September Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

Health,Live stock department releases data about f ..

Health,Live stock department releases data about free medical, vaccination camps ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine seizes key supply hub Russian forces in ea ..

Ukraine seizes key supply hub Russian forces in east

9 minutes ago
 13 people die in flood-hit areas in district Rajan ..

13 people die in flood-hit areas in district Rajanpur

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan health card programme in limbo

Balochistan health card programme in limbo

10 minutes ago
 UK police step up security for first state funeral ..

UK police step up security for first state funeral since 1965

21 minutes ago
 DC reviews price control magistrates' performance

DC reviews price control magistrates' performance

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.