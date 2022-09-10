Lavrov Asks Colleagues to Stop Reminding US About Visas for Russian Delegation to UN GA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he asked his colleagues not to remind the US that the Russian delegation needs visas to participate in the UN General Assembly, adding that there is still some time left

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he asked his colleagues not to remind the US that the Russian delegation needs visas to participate in the UN General Assembly, adding that there is still some time left.

The UN General Assembly 77th session will open on September 13 at the UN Headquarters in New York with the general debate scheduled to start on September 20. To date, the US has not yet issued visas for the Russian delegation and accompanying journalists.

"There is still time. I told my colleagues that there is no need to remind them any more, the Americans have their obligations, the UN Secretary-General has an obligation to ensure the participation of all delegations in UN events, including, of course, the General Assembly. So we'll see," Lavrov told the Russian Rossiya 1 broadcaster, responding to a question about whether he and the Russian delegation had been given visas to the United States to attend the UN General Assembly.

On September 3, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to emphasize to the US government the timely issuance of visas for the Russian delegates and accompanying journalists who are scheduled to participate in United Nations High Level Week later in September.

On September 6, UN secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the Guterres raised the issue of US delivering visas to Russian delegations to participate in UN events with a number of US senior officials.

This is not the first scandal involving US reluctance to issue visas to Russian officials and diplomats this year: in July, Washington refused to grant a visa to Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Krutskikh. Moscow has repeatedly called on the UN Secretariat to resolve the issue, demanding that the US stop hindering Russian diplomats from taking part in international events.