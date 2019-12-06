Lavrov Asks Globe to Contribute to Humanitarian Solutions in Syria Without Preconditions

Moscow calls on the international community to help solve humanitarian problems in Syria without setting preconditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Moscow calls on the international community to help solve humanitarian problems in Syria without setting preconditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"And we call on the international community to contribute to solving acute humanitarian problems in Syria without politicization, without discrimination, and without preconditions," the minister said during the Mediterranean Dialogues forum, currently being held in the Italian capital of Rome.

Lavrov also stressed that the current task was to facilitate the return of refugees and internally displaced people, as well as restore infrastructure that was destroyed by the war in Syria.

Since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011, over 5 million people have had to flee the country and over 6 million have become internally displaced. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.