UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Asks Globe To Contribute To Humanitarian Solutions In Syria Without Preconditions

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:46 PM

Lavrov Asks Globe to Contribute to Humanitarian Solutions in Syria Without Preconditions

Moscow calls on the international community to help solve humanitarian problems in Syria without setting preconditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Moscow calls on the international community to help solve humanitarian problems in Syria without setting preconditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"And we call on the international community to contribute to solving acute humanitarian problems in Syria without politicization, without discrimination, and without preconditions," the minister said during the Mediterranean Dialogues forum, currently being held in the Italian capital of Rome.

Lavrov also stressed that the current task was to facilitate the return of refugees and internally displaced people, as well as restore infrastructure that was destroyed by the war in Syria.

Since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011, over 5 million people have had to flee the country and over 6 million have become internally displaced. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Rome Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Pedersen Says Int'l Community Needs to Come Togeth ..

1 minute ago

Non-OPEC Countries to Contribute 131,000 Bpd in Ad ..

1 minute ago

OPEC+ Agreed to Additionally Reduce Production by ..

1 minute ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment makes record recover ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 06 Dec 2019

1 minute ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Multan

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.