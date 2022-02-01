Lavrov Asks NATO Counterparts How Alliance Understands Security Indivisibility - Source

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent NATO foreign ministers messages, asking them how the alliance understands the principle of the indivisibility of security, a high-ranking diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sent NATO foreign ministers messages, asking them how the alliance understands the principle of the indivisibility of security, a high-ranking diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Commenting on Washington's remark that it had received Russia's written follow-up on the Biden administration's security proposals, the source denied that Moscow had sent any written response, noting that Russia is stilling drafts it reaction.

"Lavrov sent messages to NATO counterparts, including (US Secretary of State Antony) Blinken, on the question of how NATO understands the fundamental, key principle of the indivisibility of security, to which we refer. And there is no answer to this message from the West, from no one. Therefore, it is wrong to present the case in such a way that we sent them something in writing as a reaction," the source said.