Lavrov, Assad Hold Talks On Situation In Syria, Note Relevant Stabilization

Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:20 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he had discussed with Syrian President Bashar Assad the situation on the ground in the middle Eastern country, stressing that they both saw some stabilization.

"During the long conversation that I held today with the president of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar Assad, we discussed in detail the situation on the ground. We noted that the situation in Syria was relatively calm and also stressed the need to strengthen this trend," Lavrov said at a press conference during his visit to Damascus.

The Russian foreign minister also confirmed commitment to the principles of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The remaining clusters of terrorists in Syria will be all eliminated, the process is ongoing, Lavrov pledged.

