Lavrov Assures Russia Wants to Develop Cooperation With US Despite Its Unfriendly Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Moscow wants to develop cooperation with Washington and "clear the debris" in relations even in spite of the United States' unfriendly policy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the Russian minister, a lot of "irritants" have accumulated in the bilateral relations, as Washington keeps pursuing an unfriendly policy: it introduces sanctions and makes unsubstantiated accusations against Moscow. Lavrov also recalled how US President Joe Biden agreed with the assumption that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer.

"All this creates an extremely toxic atmosphere and hinders the establishment of a calm professional dialogue between our countries. We, for our part, have always been in favor of developing constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington, and clearing the debris that prevent us from moving forward," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Lavrov stressed that it is possible to overcome even the deepest differences if both sides are committed to it.