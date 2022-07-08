Lavrov at G20: Russia Will Promote Unifying Agenda, Creative Partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will continue to promote a unifying agenda, help build cooperation not on a "play of muscles," but on a balance of interests, and notes the demand for constructive partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a plenary meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries

BALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russia will continue to promote a unifying agenda, help build cooperation not on a "play of muscles," but on a balance of interests, and notes the demand for constructive partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a plenary meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries.

"Russia will consistently contribute to building cooperation not on a 'play of muscles', but on a well-calculated balance of interests, respect for cultural and civilizational diversity and the right of peoples to determine their own destiny. We will promote a unifying agenda. The logic of 'rivalry of powers' on the principle of 'who us, the one against us' is futile," the minister said.

Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that "today, more than ever, the creative partnership of sovereign states is in demand."

"Unions of a new type, based on true equality, without leaders and followers BRICS, SCO, EAEU can serve as examples," he said.

"There is also great potential for the G20 itself if all its members work honestly within its agreed mandate as was the case, for example, when developing responses to the US financial crisis in 2008. Then everyone tried to help the world economy, and not pursue selfish interests," the minister said.

He pointed out that this spirit of the G20's original mission is embedded in the Indonesian presidency's motto, "Recover Better Together", and stressed the importance of making it a reality.

Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that the G20 was in high demand as a forum for agreeing on decisions in the interests of economic growth and sustainable development, based on the central role of the UN and the principles of its Charter, including respect for the sovereign equality of states.