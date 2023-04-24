Lavrov At UNSC Meeting Says US Took Path To Destroy Globalization
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 07:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United States took the path of destroying globalization in an effort to maintain its dominance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.
"In a desperate attempt to assert their domination by punishing those unsubmissive, the United States has taken the path of destroying globalization," Lavrov said.