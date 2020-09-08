Lavrov Awarded Cyprus' Highest Order of Merit

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday awarded Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the Order of Makarios III, the country's highest order of merit

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday awarded Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the Order of Makarios III, the country's highest order of merit.

Lavrov is currently in Nicosia with an official visit marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The ceremony took place at the presidential palace.

The top Russian diplomat is also set to hold meetings with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris and the leaders of the main political parties.

The sides are expected to discuss the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean involving Turkey's actions, sign amendments to a double taxation agreement between Russia and Cyprus, as well as the Program for Consultations between the two ministries of foreign affairs for 2021-2022.

The Order of Makarios III, named after the first president of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III, was established in 1991.