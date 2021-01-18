UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Aware Of US Desire To Prevent Telegram From Operating, Says It Will Be Interesting

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Lavrov Aware of US Desire to Prevent Telegram From Operating, Says It Will Be Interesting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he had heard of the US' threats to deprive the Telegram messenger of the opportunity to provide its services, adding it will be an interesting development.

On Sunday, the Coalition for a Safer Web, a Washington-based nonprofit organization that calls for the removal of extremist content from social media, filed a lawsuit against Apple urging it to delete the Telegram messenger from its App Store for failing to respond to threats of violence related to the January 6 Capitol riots. According to the organization, Telegram has been the "subject of derision for facilitating voices of violence and extremism" since its launch in 2013.

"I have already heard that they [the US] threatened Telegram to deprive it of the opportunity to provide its services, it will be interesting," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The top Russian diplomat recalled that the US was bound by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of 1966, as well as it is a party to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms of 1950, the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, a series of documents by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Charter of Paris for a New Europe of 1990 and the Charter for European Security of 1999.

"All these documents say that everyone has the right to free expression of free opinion. This right includes the freedom to seek, receive, disseminate all kinds of information and ideas, regardless of state borders, orally, in writing, or through the press, or artistic forms of expression, or in other ways of their choice," Lavrov added.

On January 6, protesters supporting US President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory of his opponent, which resulted in the deaths of five people and the launch of about 170 cases. In the aftermath of riots, social network companies like Facebook and Twitter banned Trump's accounts and stepped up their efforts to combat far-right extremist content. This prompted some people to migrate to Parler, which was eventually banned by Google, Apple and Amazon from their platforms, as well as Telegram. The latter also has recently seen a massive influx of people, including foreign leaders, after the WhatsApp messenger announced it would introduce privacy policy changes allowing it to share some of user data with its parent company.

Related Topics

Election Riots Google Russia Europe Social Media Facebook Twitter Threatened Company Trump Helsinki Paris Capitol Hill January Congress Sunday Apple All From Share Top WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

17 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

20 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

21 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

31 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

58 minutes ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.