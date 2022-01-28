UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Baerbock Discuss JCPOA, Normandy Talks, RT In Germany - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Normandy Format talks, and the situation with the RT channel in Germany during a phone conversation on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"The discussion focused on issues related to the proposals put forward in the framework of the eighth round of multilateral negotiations underway in Vienna on the restoration of the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to resolve the Iranian nuclear program. Both sides stressed that there is no alternative to continuing concentrated diplomatic work on reviving the agreements signed in 2015 in the capital of Austria," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats also said that they support the work within the format of the Normandy level talks to "promote the full implementation of the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine."

"Other issues on the bilateral agenda of Russian-German relations were discussed. Sergey Lavrov once again called on the German government to stop discriminatory actions against the RT channel in Germany," the ministry added.

