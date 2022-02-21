UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Baerbock Discuss Situation In Donbas - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Lavrov, Baerbock Discuss Situation in Donbas - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussed the situation in Donbass, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Regarding the situation in southeastern Ukraine, S.V. Lavrov stressed that Kiev was responsible for the growing escalation along the line of contact in Donbas and increased armed provocations in this regard, which have already served as an impetus for the start of the humanitarian evacuation of the civilian population of the unrecognized republics," the ministry said in a statement.

"S.V. Lavrov again called on the German side, as a participant in the Normandy format, to exert maximum influence on the Ukrainian authorities in order to encourage them to take a more constructive position. It was stated that the implementation of the Minsk agreements remained the only way to achieve a long-term and sustainable settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict," the ministry added.

Lavrov and Baerbock discussed the discriminatory actions of the German government against the RT broadcaster, the ministry also said.

