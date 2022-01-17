MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, will discuss Moscow's proposals on security guarantees in detail during their meeting on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"There will be an in-depth exchange of views on the most pressing international problems, primarily the implementation of Russian proposals for comprehensive security guarantees in Europe," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ministry said that Russia will comply with all norms during the Nord Stream 2 certification.

"The procedure for its certification by the German regulators and the European Commission should not be artificially delayed and politicized," the ministry added.