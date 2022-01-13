Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, will discuss Russia's proposals on security guarantees in Moscow on January 18, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

"On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the German Federal foreign minister," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that the seduce will discuss "proposals on comprehensive security guarantees in Europe."