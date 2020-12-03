Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Statement on Karabakh Settlement - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed by phone on Wednesday the progress of the implementation of provisions of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"The parties discussed the implementation of the provisions of the statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9 this year, as well as certain issues of the regional and international agenda," the ministry said.