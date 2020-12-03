Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Statement on Karabakh Settlement - Moscow

UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation Of Statement On Karabakh Settlement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:31 AM

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Statement on Karabakh Settlement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed by phone on Wednesday the progress of the implementation of provisions of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed by phone on Wednesday the progress of the implementation of provisions of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The parties discussed the implementation of the provisions of the statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9 this year, as well as certain issues of the regional and international agenda," the ministry said.

