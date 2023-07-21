Open Menu

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Normalization Of Relations Between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Friday discussed stepping up work on Baku-Yerevan normalization based on the agreement between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"On July 21, at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, a phone conversation was held between the ... Lavrov and ... Bayramov. The ministers discussed ways to intensify joint work on the key issues of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization on the basis of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry said in a statement.

