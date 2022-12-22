UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Situation In Blocked Lachin Corridor - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Situation in Blocked Lachin Corridor - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the situation in blocked the Lachin corridor with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the ministers held a phone conversation, the ministry said in a statement.

"The situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which has aggravated due to the blockage of the Lachin corridor and disagreements between the parties on the development of ore deposits in the region, was discussed," the statement read.

During the talks, Lavrov stressed the need to comply with trilateral agreements on ensuring communication between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia along the Lachin corridor, the ministry added.

