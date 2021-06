Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, will discuss the situation around Russian national Sofia Sapega, detained in Minsk, during a meeting in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"Tomorrow talks at the Foreign Ministry [are scheduled]. Of course, these issues will also be discussed," Zakharova told the RTVI broadcaster.