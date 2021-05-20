Lavrov Believes Arctic Council Member States Can Agree to Resume Military Contacts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Thursday that the Arctic Council member states are capable of agreeing to resume military contacts at the level of chiefs of the general staff

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Thursday that the Arctic Council member states are capable of agreeing to resume military contacts at the level of chiefs of the general staff.

"We believe this is within our powers to agree on resuming [military contacts]. If some partners feel uncomfortable about holding high-level meetings at once, we propose starting from meetings of general staff experts, military experts of our eight countries. We did not hear a refusal, but a clear positive reaction is to follow as well," Lavrov told reporters after the Arctic Council ministerial.