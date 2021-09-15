Lavrov Believes Attacks on Nord Stream 2 Will Continue

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed on Wednesday his confidence that opponents of the now-completed Nord Stream 2 will not stop their attacks.

"I have no doubt that attempts to attack this pipeline will continue.

And although it is most zealously opposed by the minority, but this minority is aggressive - it is primarily the Baltics, Poland for obvious reasons, and a few more EU countries, which are simply guided by their anti-Russian motives," Lavrov told reporters.

On September 10, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is also opposed by the United States and Ukraine, was completed.