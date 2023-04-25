Lavrov Believes "It Would be Good" for UN to Leave New York

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that on Monday that he believes it "would be good" to move the United Nations headquarters from New York to elsewhere.

"I think that would be good for New York," Lavrov said, when asked if it would be for the UN to leave New York.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of moving UN events from New York requires additional thought and analysis. The spokesman added that Russia was not alone to have been faced with visa hurdles created by the US in its capacity as the host country of the UN Security Council and General Assembly Headquarters.

On Sunday, Moscow slammed Washington's decision not to issue visas to the Russian reporters who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to the UN Security Council, adding that the United States breached its pledges to protect freedom of speech.