Lavrov Believes Kiev Trying to Trigger Response From Donbas Militia, Get Russia Involved

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to an escalation of tensions in Ukraine's east and expressed the belief that Kiev is acting in a provocative manner to trigger a response from the local militia and get Russia involved.

"The escalation is quite obvious. There are attempts to create a provocative situation, to cause some kind of response from the militia and probably to get Russia involved in some kind of use of force," Lavrov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.