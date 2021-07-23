Lavrov Believes Moscow Format on Afghanistan Most Effective One

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that the Moscow format on the Afghanistan conflict resolution is the most effective one for conducting peace talks.

"[Moscow] considers the Moscow format ” which convened a couple of times and which represents all the Central Asian countries, regardless whether they share a border with Afghanistan or not, and also India, China, Pakistan, Iran, the United States and Russia ” the most effective one .

.. It is representative, capacious and efficient," Lavrov said at an online conference hosted by the United Russia political party.