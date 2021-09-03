UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Believes Peaceful Resolution Of Afghan Crisis Still Possible

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Friday that a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Afghanistan is still possible.

"I believe there are possibilities to solve Afghanistan's problems peacefully," Lavrov said at the New Knowledge forum.

The foreign minister expressed hope that the clashes would be replaced by a peaceful dialogue between different forces in Afghanistan.

